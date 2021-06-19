E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,046 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $240,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,133,346.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,109,355 shares of company stock valued at $279,784,432 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

MRNA stock opened at $199.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.