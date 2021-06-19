E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.07 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

