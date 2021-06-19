E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,288 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $145.62 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

