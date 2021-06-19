E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $2.55 Million Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,894,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Agora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on API shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

NASDAQ API opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.28. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.35.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.