Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Sells $489,600.00 in Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $814.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

