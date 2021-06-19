EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SATS stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

