ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.27

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.27 and last traded at C$9.21, with a volume of 23773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.

The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.38.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -81.99%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

