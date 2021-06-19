Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post sales of $6.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.25 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $10.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $25.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $35.88. 1,345,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,180. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

