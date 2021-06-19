Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-40.80 million.

Shares of Educational Development stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $13.37. 23,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 34.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

