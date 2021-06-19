Effect.AI Hits 1-Day Volume of $80,180.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $80,180.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00222997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00035537 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

