Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

