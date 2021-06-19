Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE ESI traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $23.10. 1,676,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 2,773,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,824,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.