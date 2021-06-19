Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE ESI traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $23.10. 1,676,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 2,773,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,824,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.