eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) VP Sells $79,200.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) VP Joseph Saltarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Saltarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Joseph Saltarelli sold 542 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,178.84.

eMagin stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eMagin by 3,250.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

