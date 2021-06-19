Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

