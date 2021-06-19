Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

