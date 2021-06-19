Empire (EMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire (TSE:EMP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

