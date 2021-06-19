Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.69.

TSE:ENB opened at C$49.43 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

