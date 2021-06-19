Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 73,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,284,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

