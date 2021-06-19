EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $125.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of ENS opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

