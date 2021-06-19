Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 531,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.