Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,303 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of DaVita worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

