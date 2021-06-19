Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 150.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,628 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

