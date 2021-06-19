Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,234,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 370,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

