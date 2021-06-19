Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,015 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFAM opened at $152.13 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

