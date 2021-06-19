Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Entera Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

ENTX opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. Analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

