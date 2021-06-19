Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,870 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVNT opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.22. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

VVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

