Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,786 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $870,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Johnson Rice began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

