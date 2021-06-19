Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

