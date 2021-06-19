Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $286,000 in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,763 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $349,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $29,213,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 427,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after buying an additional 124,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 377,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.