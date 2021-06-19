Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,830 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. 33.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $883.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.01. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

