Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 129 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60.

