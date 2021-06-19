Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,747 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $80.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $82.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

