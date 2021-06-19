Equillium’s (EQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Equillium in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,558.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.