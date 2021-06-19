Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Osisko Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Osisko Mining in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

OSK stock opened at C$3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.27. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.68 and a one year high of C$4.85.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

