Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

