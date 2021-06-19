Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Sells $808,500.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael L. Manelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

