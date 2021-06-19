Ergoteles LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKH. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

BKH opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

