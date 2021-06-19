Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.06 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

