Ergoteles LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,287 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of LEG opened at $48.96 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

