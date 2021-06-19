Ergoteles LLC Sells 32,794 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,794 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $254.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

