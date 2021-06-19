Ergoteles LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $45,346,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in eXp World by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 174,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $9,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,254,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,527,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,500 shares of company stock worth $19,223,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

