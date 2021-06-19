Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVT. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

