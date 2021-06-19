Eric J. Edell Sells 3,250,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,284.43. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.