Essentia One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,309.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Essentia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $30,309.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00726018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00083391 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.