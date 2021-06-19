EtherGem (EGEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $869.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $303,288.20 and approximately $869.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00059672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00737508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00083729 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

