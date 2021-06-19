Ethic Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.94.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $423.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

