Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

