Ethic Inc. Buys 1,354 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

EA stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,827 shares of company stock worth $15,956,997 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

