Ethic Inc. Has $561,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $114.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.