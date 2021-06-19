Ethic Inc. Makes New $452,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

